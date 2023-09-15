Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.81

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 418583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $636.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.