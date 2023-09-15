Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 5,100,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

