OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.71

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1229005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,884.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106 over the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 1,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,840 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

