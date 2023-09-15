OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001664 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $61.83 million and $15.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

