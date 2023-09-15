Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

