ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

