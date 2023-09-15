Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

