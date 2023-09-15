Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.89 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.29 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.22.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

