Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.01. 21,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,050% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Orbital Tracking Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.27.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

