O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $940.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $943.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

