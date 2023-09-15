Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading 2.3% Higher

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 1,545,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,040,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72.

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

