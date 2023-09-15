Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lowered by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.30. 1,689,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.