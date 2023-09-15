Packaging Co. of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.