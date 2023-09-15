Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 13th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

