PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.39. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 598,453 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

