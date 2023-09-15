Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global comprises about 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 4,936,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Benchmark upped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.