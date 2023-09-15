Parkland Co. (PKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Parkland Stock Up 0.3 %

Parkland stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1290837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

