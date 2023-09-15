Parkland Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.62.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1290837 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
