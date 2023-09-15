Parkland Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.62.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1290837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Parkland

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.