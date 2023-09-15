Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

