PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

