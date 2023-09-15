Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
