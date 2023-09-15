Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

PTON stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

