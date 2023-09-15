Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.03

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 699864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

