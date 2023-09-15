Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

