Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDGFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £254.80 million, a P/E ratio of 606.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.69. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

