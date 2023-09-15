Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.45) target price on the stock.
Pendragon Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:PDG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £254.80 million, a P/E ratio of 606.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.69. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Pendragon
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pendragon
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.