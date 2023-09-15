Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 830 ($10.39) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.00.

PEGRF stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

