Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.3 %

Perion Network stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 77.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

