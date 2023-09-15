Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance
OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.41. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
