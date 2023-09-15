Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.41. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.