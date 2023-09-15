Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

