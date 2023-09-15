Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

