Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Janet Gunzburg Sells 934 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $18,997.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:PHR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
