Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.