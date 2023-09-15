Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

