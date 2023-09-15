Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pluri worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PLUR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Pluri Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.45.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

