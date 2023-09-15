Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Greg Petersen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,082.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
PSTV stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 296.10% and a negative net margin of 664.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
