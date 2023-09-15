Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Greg Petersen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,082.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

PSTV stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 296.10% and a negative net margin of 664.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

