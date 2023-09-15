Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris



Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

