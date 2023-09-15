Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $11.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Further Reading

