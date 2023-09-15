Polymath Market Cap Tops $110.32 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $110.32 million and approximately $31,359.40 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11930606 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $22,756.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

