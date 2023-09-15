Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

