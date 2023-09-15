Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

