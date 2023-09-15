Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $591.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

