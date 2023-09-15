Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

