Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

