Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,949 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.