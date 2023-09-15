Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,515 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

