Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,891 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.