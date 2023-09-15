Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading Up 2.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 7,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 163,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.