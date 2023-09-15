Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading Up 2.2%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 7,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 163,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
