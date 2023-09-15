Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.15. 237,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 813,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,897,115. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

