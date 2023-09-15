ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 8th Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $58.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

