ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Down 1.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

